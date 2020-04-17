Here's what one Ontario school board is doing to help students learn at home, internet-free

The provincial government's learn at home initiative for school children is dependent on those kids having internet access, and a lot of students in our region aren't wired up. So the public school board in Lambton-Kent came up with an old fashioned solution — and other schools across Ontario are taking notice.

"We've put together some booklets," said ​​​​​​Lambton Kent District School Board director of education, John Howitt.

"It's all copyright free material, it's activities, the books are grouped by pairs of grades."

Sounds simple enough.

The booklets target various grades and supply material for 10 days at a time. That's when staff members head back to the printers to make more, and mail them home to families.

"We're targeting specific math, reading activities, extrapolating things that can be done at home and we're supporting those activities with teachers making calls to the home," said Howitt. "This is strategy we can continue going forward for as long as the school closure going forward."

The kids are worth it. - John Howitt, director of education, Lambton Kent District School Board

The paper-based system is much needed to the some 197 km that school board covers — much of it being rural areas.

"One of the challenges especially for rural communities, is having reliable internet coming to the home ... we were a little taken aback by the number of homes that only have dial-up connection coming to their homes," said Howitt.

That includes students and staff members.

"There are a lot of our students who live in rural communities and have agriculture in their blood."

During the first two weeks of school closure, Howitt said the board reached out to families and ran a "thought- exchange" to get some feedback.

"We knew we needed a solution to come day one of learn-at-home," said Howitt. "When it comes to the other school boards, there are rural communities right across Ontario that I don't think we always recognize may not have the infrastructure that we're used to in major populations."

Howitt said those other boards are looking at the model.

It can be time consuming and comes at a cost, but Howitt said the board has managed to defer some budgets to support this new system.

"The kids are worth it."