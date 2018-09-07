Police seek suspect after passenger thrown from roof of moving vehicle

A person suffered serious injuries after being thrown from the roof of a moving pickup truck.

It happened in Lambton Shores last Saturday night, as police tried to pull over the vehicle.

OPP say reports came in about an erratic driver on Army Camp Road. Officers found the truck was being driven dangerously with passengers on the roof.

As police tried to stop the pickup, the driver fled and the person was thrown off.

Police opted to tend to the passenger, and never did make an arrest. They're asking for tips to help track this person down.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigations Unit is looking into whether police did anything wrong during the incident.

