18-year-old from Ajax identified as 2nd victim in Lambton County death case, say OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Lambton County on Wednesday said an 18-year-old from Ajax has been identified as the second victim in a death investigation.

On Dec. 28, OPP responded to a "suspicious person" on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township. An investigation resulted in the discovery of human remains in the township.

The incident led to another death investigation, in Sarnia, where more remains were found.

Police told CBC News the suspicious person was being held in custody.

On Jan. 3, police identified the Sarnia victim as a 31-year-old Mississauga man.

Police said in a media release the investigation is ongoing and they requested privacy for the victim's family.

Earlier this month, police said a suspect had been charged in relation to the Enniskillen Township death and now faces:

Two counts of second-degree murder.

Two counts of indignity to a dead body.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.