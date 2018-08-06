A 3-year-old girl is dead after being hit by pickup truck in Lambton county

Lambton OPP say a 3-year-old girl that was hit by a pickup truck on Lakeshore Road, in Lambton County has died.

Police say it happened Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

They say a 39-year-old man from East York, Ont. was attempting to make a U-turn in the Pinery Provincial Park when the child, also from East York, Ont. was hit.

Pedestrians attempted to help the girl until the ambulance arrived. She was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

OPP West Region and local Lambton OPP are investigating. They say the girl will be brought to the coroner in Toronto for a physical examination on Monday.