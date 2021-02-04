Four people driving ATVs held at gunpoint in Courtright, two suspects charged

Two men have been charged after four people driving ATVs in Courtright were held at gunpoint and assaulted, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The incident took place on Sunday around 6 p.m. near Greenfield Road in Courtright, a community along the St. Clair River south of Sarnia, police said in a news release Thursday.

According to the police investigation, the ATV drivers were approached by two men carrying guns. Three of the drivers were held at gunpoint while the fourth was assaulted by one the suspects. The victims were able to flee to safety and contact police.

A 51-year-old Courtright man and a 21-year-old Courtright man have been arrested and charged.

Charges include:

Pointing a firearm.

Careless use of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Assault cause bodily harm.

Both suspects have been released and have a scheduled court date at the Ontario Court of Justice for March 8.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the OPP.