Lambton-Kent secondary schools closed Wednesday during OSSTF strike 

Secondary school students part of the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) won't attend classes on Wednesday.

John Howitt, director of education at the LKDSB, confirmed that educators with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), will be "on a full withdrawal of services, as part of their legal strike action."

Additionally, any extracurricular events or school athletics games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

"They'll be back in effect on Thursday," he said, when schools reopen.

Howitt added that elementary schools won't be affected by the strike action.

At this point, negotiations are at the central table and are with the provincial government. - John Howitt, Director of Education, Lambton Kent District School Board

Additionally, Howitt confirmed that elementary school buses will operate normally, whereas "secondary school routes won't be running."

Howitt said parents are remaining patient.

"At this point, the negotiations are at the central table and are with the provincial government," he said. "Our parents, I think are understanding of that and understand that the solution is not at the Lambton-Kent District School Board, but instead at the provincial table."

Talks between the OSSTF and the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) government broke down on Monday, after a single day of negotiations.

Discussions were set to resume on Tuesday, but a mediator told CBC News that both sides are too far apart to bother resuming.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Public School Boards' Association said that negotiations won't resume until January.