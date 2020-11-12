High school students can become certified as PSWs in Lambton-Kent board

A program at a southwestern Ontario school board is giving high school students a chance to jump start their careers as personal support workers.

The year-long program provides students with certification to work as PSWs, explained Mary Mancini, a superintendent of education with the Lambton Kent District School Board.

"The two programs that we have in Sarnia and Wallaceburg are highly sought-after programs by the employers within our community," she said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Monday.

The board offers the program at two of its high schools, Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School and Wallaceburg District Secondary School.

Students receive more than 700 hours of learning and work placement while earning credits for their high school diploma and personal support worker certification at the same time.

Students don't pay any tuition, and as part of the province's strategy to increase PSW numbers, they get a stipend from the province for their placement.

The program existed prior to the pandemic, however. The response from students who complete the program has been positive, according to Mancini.

LISTEN | Hear more about the PSW program: Windsor Morning 8:02 PSW High School If you're a high school student interested in becoming a personal support worker, the Lambton Kent school board has a program that can have you "industry ready" in time for graduation. 8:02

"They are absolutely thrilled to be able to get a placement literally the minute they graduate," she said. "So June 30, they've got a job."

Last year, more than 15 students at the schools graduated from the program, which is taught by medical professionals who are certified teachers.

For students who want to sign up for the certification program this year, the deadline to register is Sept. 2, and there are some spots available.