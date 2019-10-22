CBC projects: Lambton-Kent-Middlesex elects Lianne Rood

CBC projects victory for Lianne Rood in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex riding Monday night, securing the riding's Parliamentary seat for the Conservative Party.

With 24.8 per cent of the polls reporting, Lianne Rood had taken about 46.9 per cent of the vote, compared to 26.2 per cent for Jesse McCormick.

Since 2006, the riding has elected Conservative Bev Shipley but he chose not run for re-election. For the 13 years prior to that, the area had a Liberal representative in Rose-Marie Ur.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex consists of Brooke-Alvinston, Lambton Shores, Dawn-Euphemia, Warwick, most of Chatham-Kent north of the Thames River, Bkejwanong (Walpole Island First Nation), Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and all of Middlesex County except Thames Centre.