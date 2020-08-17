Majority of Lambton-Kent students returning to in-class learning, board survey shows
90% of parents surveyed favoured sending kids back over online learning
The public and Catholic English school boards in Windsor-Essex are giving parents and students until the end of this week to decide what they'll do in September — return to in-person learning or doing that from home.
For planning purposes, school boards need to have an answer well in advance of September 8th as to how many kids they can expect back at school. The ratio of students in each group will affect how teachers and other resources are deployed.
Perhaps they can get a sense of how these surveys are likely to turn out by looking next door.
The Lambton-Kent District School Board operates the English public schools in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent. It has already released numbers from an initial survey of 75 per cent of its parents.
About 90 per cent of them say they'll be sending their kids back to school in September.
"Anecdotally, the numbers were exactly what we were hearing," said John Howitt, the director of education.
Howitt explained that most parents made their decision based on their child's wellbeing and not because of other factors, like needing childcare while parents are at work.
"They're citing first and foremost safety and wellbeing and having their children together in the school," he said. "The chance for students to socialize with their peers is a very strong pull for our parents."
But parents still have the option to keep their kids home, explained Howitt.
Based on the 90 per cent return rate, the board gave parents their finalized plan for school in September which parents can now decide to opt out of if they'd like.
