31-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man ID'd as one of the victims in Lambton County deaths

A 31-year-old Mississauga man is one of two people found dead in Lambton County last week, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On Dec. 28, provincial police in Lambton County responded to a "suspicious person" on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township. This sparked a police investigation and human remains were found in the township.

The incident led to another death investigation in Sarnia where more remains were found.

In a news release Saturday, police identified the Sarnia victim as the 31-year-old. Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with the man.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they're still working with the Ontario's chief coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to identify the other person whose remains were found in Enniskillen Township.

Last week, police said the "suspicious person" was in custody, but have not said whether any charges have been laid at this time.

More from CBC Windsor