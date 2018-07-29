Lambton County OPP investigating two armed robberies

Lambton OPP are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in Corunna, Ont. at a variety store and a grocery store Sunday morning.

The incidents took place in the area of Lyndoch and Hill streets at about 6:50 a.m.

According to an OPP news release, "the suspect entered both stores, displayed a weapon in a threatening manner, and demanded cash."

The man was unsuccessful at the variety store, but was able to leave the grocery store with an unknown amount of cash.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot, and no injuries have been reported.

Police describe the suspect as white, 30-35 years old, very thin, with short brown hair. He has a spider web tattoo on his right hand.

He wore eye glasses, a black balaclava, a grey sweater, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Both the Lambton OPP and the West Region OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate and are looking for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

OPP are asking for help identifying the suspect, and ask that anyone with more information call the Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).