OPP investigating two deaths in Lambton County

Two deaths are being investigated in Lambton County after officers were alerted to a "suspicious person," according to a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a news release Wednesday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its Lambton County detachment and Sarnia police are investigating one death in Sarnia and another about 30 minutes away in Enniskillen Township.

On Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., OPP said officers were called to a "suspicious person" on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township. Provincial Constable Jamie Bydeley told CBC News that the person was located by officers, but not on Crooked Road.

Once the person was found, Bydeley said officers launched an investigation and found human remains. The investigation led to another death investigation in Sarnia.

When asked whether the deaths are being considered suspicious at this time, Bydeley said, "I believe any time that there's a sudden death that we're called for or that we locate, it needs to be investigated properly and so yes, we are deeming this something we need to investigate."

The investigation is being performed under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in partnership with Sarnia Police, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

The person police had located is in custody and police said in the news release that they, "believe there are no concerns for public safety at this time."

Bydeley said police will have more updates in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.

