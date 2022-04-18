Police investigating death of 45-year-old man in Lambton County as homicide

A 45-year-old man was found dead in a rural parking lot in Lambton County Thursday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP's Lambton County detachment said that investigators have determined the death to be a homicide.

Police responded to reports of a dead person in a parking lot off of Marthaville Road in Enniskillen Township at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The OPP said that investigators believe the incident was targeted and that there is "no threat to public safety."

An investigation is ongoing, alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online.