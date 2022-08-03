Lambton County confirms 1st monkeypox case

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Lambton County Wednesday, according to Lambton Public Health.

In a news release, Lambton Public Health said the infected person lives in Lambton and is self-isolating at home. It added that the person "most likely" contracted the disease outside of the county.

The health unit said its staff have followed up with the person's potential close contacts.

"Although a case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Lambton, transmission is not widespread at this time," said acting medical officer of health for Lambton County Dr. Sudit Ranade, in a news release.

As of Tuesday, there have been 423 confirmed monkeypox cases in Ontario since May 20, according to Public Health Ontario data.

The majority of these cases have been reported by Toronto Public Health and the average age is about 36 years old.

Windsor-Essex currently has one confirmed case of monkeypox.

Lambton Public Health said in its news release that monkeypox is a viral disease that enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes. It said infections are usually mild and most people recover on their own in two to four weeks.

Monkeypox is spread from person to person through close contact with bodily fluids or skin lesions, as well as coming into contact with contaminated clothing or bedding.

The health unit said that at this time, infections in Canada have been limited to intimate partners or people living in the same household.

"The spread of monkeypox is not exclusive to any group or setting, but individuals with multiple sexual partners may be at increased risk of being exposed," the news release reads.

Common symptoms include a rash, lesions, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, chills and fatigue. The health unit said monkeypox is most infectious before skin lesions appear.

To prevent the spread, the health unit advised the following: