Lambton County paramedics vote in favour of strike action

Close to 150 paramedics could potentially walk off the job if contract negotiations don't resolve their concerns about fair pay and benefits, comparable with other emergency services.

Services Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare said Monday in a news release that bargaining has gone on for months and employers have walked away from the table.

"Paramedics encounter situations and see things that most of us can't even conceive of," said union president Sharleen Stewart.

"Post-traumatic stress disorder is an illness that affects a significant amount of our paramedics and to deny them ongoing entitlement to the benefits they require because of their work is deplorable."

County of Lambton EMS cover Brigden, Corunna, Forest, Grand Bend, Petrolia, Sarnia, Brights Grove, Thedford and Watford.

SEIU Healthcare said even though workers have voted in favour of a strike action, they want to negotiate a fair contract without any disruption in their work.

However, in case of a strike action, SEIU said the essential service agreement is in place, and "patients will see no reduction in the level of emergency services that is normally provided by us."

Workers will be attending the Lambton county's council meeting on Wednesday to get the county back to the negotiating table.