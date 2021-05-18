Lambton Public Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up

The biggest COVID-19 immunization site in Lambton County will be offering vaccine appointments to those 12 and up starting on Tuesday.

In a media release, the region's medical officer of health said the Point Edward Arena site would be administering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to those 12 and up or turning 12 this year.

"We want to encourage families with children 12 years of age and older to book their vaccination appointments together," Dr. Sudit Ranade said in a media release on Tuesday.

The announcement from Lambton Public Health comes on the same day that the province extended eligibility to all adults for the first time.

As of Friday, about 50 per cent of adults in Lambton County have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More from CBC Windsor: