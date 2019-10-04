Road closed, three dead in Lambton County collision

Three people have died in a Lambton County single-vehicle collision.

It happened south of Oil Springs on the former Highway 21. The driver was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line will be closed while Lambton Ontario Provincial Police investigate. Police say the highway is likely to be closed for an extended period.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m., with police reporting the fatalities about an hour later. Witnesses are being asked to contact Lambton OPP with any information.