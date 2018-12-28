Windsor martial arts gym opens its doors to 9-year-old bullying victim

Coaches at a Windsor martial arts school are helping a nine-year-old boy train for the biggest fight of his life — the fight against bullying.

Anthony Divnich is this year's winner of Hybrid Training Academy's Lambs 2 Lions contest. Between October and December, HTA accepted real-life stories of children who have experienced bullying.

Some letters were submitted by the children themselves. Other people wrote letters on behalf of their children.

Richard Divnich, Anthony's father, said his son experienced "medical obstacles" starting at the age of two. Medical procedures resulted in the young boy having to wear an eye patch when he entered junior kindergarten

"Kids can be cruel, even at that age ... It was tough on him — his confidence and things like that," said Richard, who recalled one of the most vivid memories of Richard's victimization as the day a classmate "slammed him down" at the start of a cross-country race in school.

Submitting the letter

Anthony's parents learned about the Lambs 2 Lions contest while scrolling through Facebook a few months ago.

"They were asking for a story," said Richard, adding they "immediately" wanted to submit one about his son.

Sean Labute, co-owner of Hybrid Training Academy, says he created the Lambs 2 Lions program so other children don't experience the long-term bullying he endured as a child. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Hybrid Training Academy owner Sean Labute developed the Lambs 2 Lions contest after experiencing bullying as a child himself. One of the main values HTA teaches its students is the "three T's rule."

Talk it out. Tell an adult. Tackle if necessary.

"We teach the kids this philosophy. For a kid to be able to do that arms them in life," said Labute.

He said Anthony's story resonated with the coaches at HTA more than others because it detailed "repetitive victimization" and "repetitive attacks" — something Labute experienced when he was young.

As Anthony's father, Richard Divnich hopes a full year at Hybrid Training Academy can serve as a starting point for building his son's confidence as he gets older. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"We get a lot of [contest submission] where it's a single-incident type of thing. But it's multiple incidents ... It's happened to me quite a bit when I was younger, and it was over years," said Labute.

"So with Anthony, we're going to try and change another life."

Fighting bullying with self-confidence

HTA's kids program, which runs five days a week, offers classes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu​ and Karate Extreme, a blend of boxing, kickboxing and karate into one art form.

"So the kids get the three types of striking and a very combative-based jiu-jitsu​ program ... We want to make sure that a child's able to defend on all levels."

As this year's Lambs 2 Lions winner, Anthony can attend all of those classes for free until Jan. 1, 2019. He'll also receive his own gi and sparring gear, including helmets, gloves and shin guards.

Divinch, right, observes a sparring session between two of his classmates. As a new student, the nine-year-old is not allowed to spar until he earns a blue belt. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Anthony's father isn't expecting a year at HTA to serve as an instant "fix" for all of his son's confidence issues which have stemmed from years of bullying. Richard said he just wants his son to learn how to view "obstacles" and "challenges" differently.

"This group seems to be a big family — all the way from their seven and eight-year-olds to their 20-year-olds and beyond," said Richard, adding he hopes Anthony can "make friends better" after spending a year with the Hybrid Training Academy community.

"Feeling good about yourself has got to be a positive thing from the start. I just want him to be that nine-year-old and be happy."