City needs another $2M for floating docks at Lakeview Marina

In order to complete repairs and renovations at Lakeview Marina, the project needs another $2 million — in addition to the $3 million already set aside.

The marina docks were significantly damaged by high water levels this summer, closing in June due to safety concerns. The repair and rebuild project was expected to be completed in time for the 2020 season.

According to council documents, the extra $2 million allows the work on the already-approved design to be completed, and balances the number of slips available with the greatest size for a the highest revenue possible — $360,000 a year for the 222 boats the marina would fit.

"It's going to cost more than what we anticipated and budgeted for," said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. "But at some point we have to make a decision on if we're in the marina business."

Dilkens said it's a "supply-and-demand" issue, where there are fewer people doing this kind of construction.

"Unfortunately it's more than what was budgeted," said Ray Mensour, executive director of recreation and culture for the City of Windsor.

Dilkens said the city has no choice but to pay the extra cost.

"We're going to have to take it away from something else to do this," said Dilkens.

Administration has a recommendation to present to council Friday. One of the options includes cutting the number of slips, but Dilkens doesn't think that's the right move to make.

"It affects the revenue and we're fully subscribed at the marina," said Dilkens. "We want to make sure we maximize the space."

Mensour said if the extra funding is not approved, the number of slips available will be dropped to 93, which he said will be bring in $175,000 in revenue.

Mensour said the balance will come from the marina reserve, but some of the funding will come from the federal gas tax funding, and hopes some of the money will come from insurance.

The approved design includes a security camera system, wifi and a card-access system. The design also reduces access to the tied-up boats for non-boaters.