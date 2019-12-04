Lakeview Marina closed completely for dock demolition, installation
Construction begins at Lakeview Marina in Windsor this week — and the marina will be closed completely while work happens.
The closure includes the main lot where the launch ramps are, as well as the parking lot near Lilly Kazzilly's. Parking on the south side of Riverside Drive is still open.
According to the city, the closure will allow contractors "unimpeded access" to demolish the current docks, which has to be done before new floating docks can be installed.
Gates at the marina entrance on Riverside Drive will block access to drivers and pedestrians.
The marina closed for the 2019 season after high water levels caused safety concerns. In November, city council approved spending up to $5 million for the installation of floating docks.
