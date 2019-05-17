Lakeview Park Marina docks closed for the season
The City of Windsor, citing safety concerns, decided to close the recreational boat slip rentals for the rest of 2019.
Find another place to dock your boat this season — you won't be able to at Lakeview Park Marina.
The City of Windsor, citing safety concerns, decided to close the recreational boat slip rentals for the rest of 2019.
Fluctuating water levels and an assessment of the current safety conditions of the docks and associated hydro factored into the decision.
Boaters will still be able to fuel up and access launch ramps and sanitation pumps. Peche Island tours will also remain open as long as it is safe to do so.
The City said they look forward to welcoming boaters back to the marina in 2020.
