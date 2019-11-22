Veterans parking spots a 'win-win' for Lakeshore

There are 13 special parking spots in Lakeshore, Ont. now — just for veterans.

The town implemented the spots at civic and community centres to honour area veterans on more than just Remembrance Day.

"This was an opportunity to do a little more for our veterans," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. "It's just another little way of saying thank you to our vets."

Bain said council felt strongly it would be a "win-win" to put signage up for the special parking spots.

"It was a little extra tribute to say thank you to our vets for what they've done for us in keeping the peace here and making Canada the country it is," said Bain.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says council felt strongly it would be a "win-win" to put signage up for the special parking spots. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Local veterans advocate Andrea Grimes agreed.

"Any time our community has opportunities to recognize and honour our veterans for their duty and service to Canada, here at home and globally ... it's an opportunity to remember the sacrifice," said Grimes.

Grimes said she's sure the community would "embrace opportunities" to add more spaces in the future.

"It raises the profile to recognize our veterans," said Grimes. "[It] also aids veterans that maybe have some mobility issues. It's a physical tribute to our veterans."

Signs are installed at:

Lakeshore town hall.

Atlas Tube Centre.

Comber Community Centre.

Libro Community Centre.

Centennial Park.

Geralyn Tellier Perdu Park.

Ladoucer Lions Park.

Lakeview Park.

Lakeview West Branch Park.

Leffler Peace Park.

Maidstone Park.

Optimist Park.

Shanahan Park.

The signs for the spots display a poppy, and the town has asked the community to reserve them for veterans. Veterans can park in these spots even if they don't have an Ontario-issued poppy license plate.