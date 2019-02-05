Lakeshore teen suffers critical injuries in overnight crash

An 18-year-old Lakeshore man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said one of their officers found a vehicle in a culvert on Myers Road, south of County Road 42, around 2 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was severely damaged and the lone occupant needed to be extricated from the wreckage.

A portion of Myers Road was closed for around three hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators conducted their probe.

There is no word yet from police on what they think led to the crash as the investigation continues.