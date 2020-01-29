Ubers could be coming to Lakeshore after council report

The Municipality of Lakeshore recently asked the public for feedback on taxi and vehicle-for-hire services. At a Tuesday council meeting, the municipality agreed to move forward with next steps.

"One of the most interesting things we heard about is accessibility of vehicles," said Ward 1 Coun. Steven Wilder, adding that they didn't get the results they thought they would in the responses to a public survey.

"The expression really from the people that responded, they didn't necessarily feel a need for [ride sharing]," said Wilder. "We found it kind of surprising, to be honest."

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says most people in town have a vehicle — usually two or three per famiy. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said most people in town have a vehicle — usually two or three per famiy.

"There isn't a large demand right now for taxi cab service," said Bain. "There is a demand, but not large."

Bain said any demand that does exist comes from seniors needing to get to Windsor for doctor's appointments, or youth needing to get to the city for school.

Another thing included in the report to council was to decide on licensing procedures for ride sharing services. Wilder said looking at ride sharing services like Uber or Lyft is a "gray area."

Ward 1 Coun. Steven Wilder says they didn't get the results they thought they would in the responses to a public survey about taxis. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Our current bylaws date back to 1998 ... at that time, those services weren't known. From here the plan would be to probably provide some language regarding [ride shares], whether it would go to the step of licensing them in the same was as a taxi," said Wilder.

Taxis are currently allowed to operate in Lakeshore, something that was put in place in 2019. Bain said there are two companies and two drivers within the town's boundaries right now.

"This will open up to others who wish to either drive for one of those two companies or [people who] are possibly looking at driving your own taxis," said Bain.

Only 20 people responded to the survey and 90 per cent of respondents said they don't use taxis. It could take a few months before any major changes are introduced.