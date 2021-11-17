Trailer park residents on the verge of losing their water if leaking pipe not found

About 130 residents in the Suncrest Trailer park in Lakeshore could have their water shut off as early as Thursday if the owners of the park don't find a leaking water pipe that has caused thousands of dollars in damage to a neighbouring property.

"Apparently, no one can find this pipe. That's why blindly they began digging around the garage," said Pavlina Georgieva. Water began bubbling up from under the garage at her and her husband Georgi's house next to the trailer park on October 27. It comes from a pipe owned by the trailer park but despite several efforts no one has been able to locate the pipe.

Since then workers for the trailer park have excavated several holes and trenches around the garage which has several inches of water pooling on the floor, causing water damage to the drywall and other items in there.

"The situation is getting worse and worse and it's becoming dangerous because I cannot let my grand kids play outside," said Georgi, referring to the massive, muddy mess of water filled sink holes and mounds of wet clay soil that now desecrate their property.

A catch basin on the Georgieva property is filled with water from a leaking water pipe belonging to an adjacent trailer park. Despite ongoing excavations that are destroying their yard, the pipe cant be located. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Georgieva's have hired a lawyer that is seeking an injunction to have the water turned off Thursday if the leak isn't stopped.

The trailer park is covering the cost of the excavating and Pavlina said they have promised to clean up after themselves. She says her insurance company will cover repair costs to the garage but not the landscaping needed to fix the excavations because it wasn't their water pipe that leaked.

The water pipe is hooked up to a Town of Lakeshore water main on County Road 42 but the town could not get involved in the search for the pipe because it is on private property. However, the town will act to prevent more damage to the Georgieva property if the leak isn't stopped soon.

"We went out in early November and talked to them [the trailer park owners] about the potential to shut the water off if they don't come to a resolution based on our water use by law," said Krystal Kalbol, corporate leader of operations for the Town of Lakeshore."And they've been notified that if they don't find the issue sooner, or have a resolution brought forward, we do have to shut them off. "

Coun. Steven Wilder, the town councillor for the area, has expressed concern for the residents of the trailer park as well as the Georgievas.

Backyard torn apart to find a leaking water pipe, while source still hasn't been discovered 1:02 Pavlina and Geogri Georgieva show CBC News the damage caused by a leaking pipe under their property. 1:02

A spokesperson for the Toroonto-area owner of the trailer park, CAPREIT, replied to CBC requests for comment with the following statement:

"We were made aware of a water leak affecting a neighbouring property to our Suncrest community, in Lakeshore, approximately two weeks ago. Upon learning of the condition, we immediately responded and began a thorough investigation to identify the source of the water leak and make any and all necessary repairs. Our efforts to resolve the matter have been communicated to both the owner of the neighbouring property and officials with the municipality. Despite our best efforts, the source of the leak has not yet been confirmed and we are continuing our investigative work, which will now include greater exploratory efforts on the neighbouring property. As of yesterday, [Tuesday, November 16] permissions for this more intensive effort were secured, and we are confident that this expanded search, and our continued diligent efforts, will help us identify the issue and make the necessary repairs. We fully recognize the issue, share the concerns of our neighbour, and remain committed to resolving the situation as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, the Georgievas, who are independent truckers, have had to sit at home since October 27 pumping out water and hoping no damage is done to their house.

"We have to go on the road. We need to go on the road. We have a truck and the monthly payment is like $3,400. Who is going to pay for it?" said Pavlina.