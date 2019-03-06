Town of Lakeshore strike moves pro-am Play For A Cure hockey tourney

The inaugural pro-am Play For A Cure tournament day originally taking place at Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore has been moved to the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle due to an ongoing labour dispute.

Part-time facility attendants working for Town of Lakeshore went on strike starting March 5.

A news release from Play For A Cure says the relocation is a result of "the abundance of respect" for all parties involved.

The tournament is a fundraising event for cancer research, involving NHL alumni — Adam Graves, Marty McSorley, Marty Turco, Dennis Maruk, Todd Warriner, John Ogrodnick, Dave McLlwain and Tim Taylor — who will be playing alongside local teams.

Only the hockey portion of the event has been relocated. The draft party, where participants pick an alumnus to play with them, will be held at Caesars Windsor on March 28 as planned.

There are 21 facility attendants on strike at Lakeshore, who are represented by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636.

The union and the town started negotiations for the first collective agreement last fall.

The workers perform a range of tasks from venue maintenance to operating the zamboni.

To backfill those part-time workers, the town's chief negotiator Kristen Newman had said they will use a combination of existing staff, non-union staff and eventually external service providers.