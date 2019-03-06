Tentative agreement reached for 21 part-time Lakeshore workers
Facility attendants have been on strike as of March 5
The 21 part-time facility attendants employed by the Town of Lakeshore are expected to vote on a tentative agreement Friday evening.
The workers have been on strike since March 5.
They are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636. Bargaining between the two parties for the first collective agreement began last fall, according to the town.
Negotiations broke down when the two parties couldn't come to an agreement, with particular sticking points focusing on wages and scheduling of shifts. The Play For A Cure pro-am hockey tournament had to be relocated to Vollmer Complex in LaSalle because of the strike.
"The Town is looking forward to the Facility Attendants returning to work soon after ratification of the agreement by both parties," a news release from Lakeshore says.
