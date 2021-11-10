More charges for Lakeshore man, 59, charged with sexual assault

A Lakeshore man charged last month with three counts of sexual assault, has been charged with six additional counts, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On Oct. 21, members of the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit investigated a report of sexual assault. Police say as a result the accused was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

In a news release on Wednesday, the OPP said further investigation resulted in the accused being charged with six additional counts of sexual assault, after four more victims came forward.

The OPP said the man practised at several massage businesses.

He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to reach out to OPP or contact Crime Stoppers.