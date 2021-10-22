Lakeshore man, 59, charged with sexual assault

A Lakeshore man who practised at several massage businesses has been charged with sexual assault, OPP say.

The 59-year-old is facing three counts of sexual assault and one count of mischief under $5,000 as a result of an OPP investigation, Police said in a media release on Thursday.

He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to reach out to OPP or contact Crimestoppers.

