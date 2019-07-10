Lakeshore removed 4 truckloads, 1 trailer of debris following weekend storm

The Town of Lakeshore cleared four truckloads and one trailer of debris following a storm this weekend.

According to a July 22 media release, the town's public works department also placed "lighted barricades" where water was across roads, particularly on Island Crescent, Tisdelle Drive and Haven Avenue.

The town added berms were created at locations on Albert Lane, Surf Club Drive, Lakeshore Park, Mariners Drive and Melody Drive.

Via Rail also pumped out standing water on Valentino Drive, while clearing debris in front of a culvert located on the north side of the railroad tracks.

The town said pumps are working normally, while sandbags are available at the Atlas Tube Centre and the Lion's Park in Lighthouse Cove.

Residents looking to obtain sandbags must show proof they live on a waterfront property. The town is handing out a maximum of 100 sandbags per property.

Sand is also available at:

Lighthouse Cove Lion's Park at 17845 Melody Dr.

Gracey Sideroad at Lakeshore Road 301

The former Belle River Arena at 304 Rourke Ln.

The Town of Lakeshore's West Public Works Shop at 1089 Puce Rd.

The Town of Lakeshore's East Public Works Shop at 2095 County Road 31

Golfview Drive Lakefront Parkette

Lakeshore residents are encouraged to avoid watering their lawns "as it is exasperating the high water table and conditions in downstream areas."

"Lakeshore asks the public to be mindful of wakes near waterfront properties," reads an excerpt from a July 22 media release. "Residents can install 'No Wake' signs on their properties."