State of emergency lifted for Lakeshore after days of flooding

A state of emergency ended Saturday night following two days of heavy flooding in Lakeshore.

In a news release, the municipality said even with its pumps and systems working properly, more than 100 millimetres of rain fell in one day.

The heavy rain meant the water couldn't be pumped into the rivers and Lake St. Clair, the municipality said.

It wasn't the only region in Windsor-Essex that experienced significant rainfall; many roads flooded out and Windsor Regional Hospital's campuses also had water get inside its buildings.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain declared a state of emergency Friday at 11:56 p.m. for the regions north of County Road 42 and West of Duck Creek.

"Ending the declaration of emergency does not mean that the impacts to residents aren't real and ongoing," Bain said in a news release.

"Only that we are shifting our efforts from emergency response to supporting recovery efforts."

The municipality said its staff will still be available to help residents impacted by the flooding, including an additional garbage pickup for any flood debris.

The extra garbage day will be scheduled before the regular Wednesday pickup, according to the municipality.