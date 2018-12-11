Town of Lakeshore to opt out of private pot stores

Lakeshore council has voted against having private retail marijuana stores — for now.

Mayor Tom Bain said a major concern was there being "too many unknowns."

"Just the details weren't there and council would rather take time to see what happens in other areas and get a report back, get a lot of these questions answered," he said.

Some of the main issues councillors have revolve around unknown regulations, and the combination of municipal and provincial control of the storefronts.

Steven Wilder, Ward 1 councillor, was one of a small minority that voted to opt in. He said marijuana is the only substance with medicinal benefits when compared to alcohol and tobacco.

"We don't have the same level of concern about an LCBO or Beer Store, or a corner store opening up in rural communities that are able to sell beer and alcohol and liquor," he said.

Steven Wilder, Ward 1 councillor in the Town of Lakeshore, says the town is missing out by not opting into having private marijuana retail. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He points to small stores in Comber where children can walk in and buy gum while being exposed to alcohol, versus a private retail marijuana store, which would be age-restricted.

"It seems as though the restrictions are already there, tighter, than what currently exists in some communities with regards to alcohol and tobacco sales."

Municipalities across Ontario have until Jan. 22 to opt out of having retail stores. They can opt back in at any time.

The province has committed $15 million in January to help municipalities cover costs associated with legalizing recreational cannabis. An additional $15 million will be given to municipalities that opt in to having retail stores.

Even though it is a concern the town might lose out on revenue for opting out initially, Bain said council was more concerned about potential difficulties.

"Going in and not knowing all the facts and figures that there may be more problems that way than there would be the other way," he said. "That they're better to go in knowledgeable than to go in blindsided."

Mayor Tom Bain says council was worried about the unknowns that comes with having private marijuana retail in the municipality. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Another issue, according to Bain, is they don't know what residents think yet about retail stores.

The town will likely hold a public consultation after a report comes back to council, sometime in the new year.

Bain estimated it'll take up to six months for the report to be put in front of council.

And if Lakeshore decides to opt in again, that decision might not be made until fall 2019, according to Bain.

However, Wilder worries the town might lose out on having those stores forever if the province changes the rules.

"Certainly we've seen changes in the way that marijuana is being handled by the new provincial government. It's always possible that the opting in option may be taken away, it could be delayed," said Wilder.