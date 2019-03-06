Striking part-time workers stall traffic outside Lakeshore Atlas Tube

A picket line formed outside of Atlas Tube in Lakeshore, where 21 part-time facility attendants are striking after a collective agreement negotiation broke down.

The Town of Lakeshore and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 636 are bargaining for the first collective agreement after the 21 workers joined a union last February.

"Not ideal," said Adam Roy, who was holding a IBEW flag and wearing a sign around his neck.

"Rather be working and serving the community, but it's what we gotta do to get a fair wage and it's what it takes."

A picket line formed outside of Atlas Tube Centre Wednesday evening. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to the IBEW Local 636 business representative Christie Armstrong, and chief negotiator for the town Kristen Newman, the main issues are wages and scheduling shifts.

Newman said they're "dollars apart," when it comes to wage negotiations.

When it comes to scheduling, she said the town needs assurances that they can have "weekend flexibility."

Armstrong said workers are used to the shifts they have, and some have other part-time jobs that could be affected if shifts start changing.

Upcoming events and programs

The strike comes at a time when Atlas Tube is preparing for its March Break activities, in addition to Play for a Cure, a Pro-Am hockey tournament taking place March 29.

Terry Fink, manager of recreation and leisure for Town of Lakeshore, said he hasn't heard any concerns expressed.

The Montreal Canadiens are also playing at the arena March 23, something Fink said is moving ahead after speaking with the organizers.

"They see no reason to be concerned," said Fink.

All scheduled programs continue to take place at Atlas Tube Centre, including any camps during March Break. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

All programs and services are continuing as scheduled at the Atlas Tube Centre, and town services continue to be available for residents at municipal facilities.

Some people, like Danielle Nantais, are hesitant to cross the picket line for those services.

"I feel that I would like to support the union, support their objectives, support collective bargaining," she said.

On the other hand, Lonnie Regnier regularly brings his daughter to the centre for gymnastics, and may have to cross.

"I'd prefer not to, but I also paid for the course, so I don't want to miss that as well."

The town and the union both say they are waiting for the other party to respond.