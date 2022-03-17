Teen, 14, charged with stunt driving in Lakeshore

A 14-year-old is charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked the car travelling 209 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, according to police.

OPP say it happened Thursday at 1:40 a.m. on Essex County Road 22, near Wallace Line in Lakeshore.

The teen and two passengers, both 13-years-old, were in a Chevrolet Camaro.

"The inexperience of this driver, coupled with the extraordinarily excessive speed, could have resulted in three very young lives being lost," said Essex County OPP Traffic and Marine Staff Sgt. Jamie Smith, in a police release.

"Thankfully, our officers are always out on our community roadways, conducting enforcement and in this case, these young people are safe today because of that."

Along with the charge, the vehicle was impounded.

OPP remind drivers that speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and not wearing a seatbelt are the "Big Four" road fatality categories.

