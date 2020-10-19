Lakeshore OPP officer charged with impaired driving
A 40-year-old officer from the OPP's Lakeshore detachment was charged with impaired driving on the weekend after a single-vehicle collision.
The officer has been with the OPP for 12 years, according to a news release
Essex County OPP responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road 22 and West Pike Creek in Lakeshore Sunday at 1 a.m.
Following an investigation and breath test, the driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.
He was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He will appear at Windsor's Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 4.
