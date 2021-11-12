Impaired driving charge laid in deadly crash in Lakeshore

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a crash in Lakeshore earlier this week, police say.

The OPP says the 55-year-old Lakeshore man was also charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The collision happened at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line Road on Wednesday evening.

It claimed the life of a passenger from one of the vehicles, police confirmed in a news release on Thursday. The driver from the same vehicle was sent to hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

The accused was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, then taken into custody pending a bail hearing set for Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

