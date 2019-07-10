No longer a town: Lakeshore becomes municipality after council vote

It's no longer a town — it's now the Municipality of Lakeshore.

The decision was made at Lakeshore's council meeting Tuesday night after a 6-2 vote.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain — who voted in favour of the change — said one of the reasons for the change was to protect community identity.

"Some of it also was an identity factor ... you can't have a town within a town," said Bain. "People wanted to keep their local communities like Emeryville and Puce."

Ward 1 Coun. Steven Wilder said he's "spoken loudly and proudly" against the name change.

Wilder said he doesn't understand how the name change restores any community identity — they still don't have their own council or leaders.

"One community is Comber ... I've always referred to it as the town of Comber," said Wilder. "What it seems to be that they wanted to fix is allowing these communities to be towns again."

According to Bain the request in 1999 was to be the 'Municipality of Lakeshore' when five communities amalgamated. The province at that point made the decision to call the area a town — as well as that the area would have eight councillors instead of the seven or nine councillors requested.

"At the end of the day, the big question is what is the problem we're trying to address? I still don't understand it," said Wilder. "They said it's about community identities and restoring what it should have been ... it sounds like people want to undo the last 20 years."

Wilder also is concerned about staff time and costs to make changes. The price tag is estimated at about $50,000.

"Why are we adding more work for a problem I don't see exists?" said Wilder, adding that there was no public discussion or open house about the name change.

"We made the decision without hearing from residents," said Wilder. "This was a council-driven decision. I apologize to those residents. I worry we haven't united the community at all ... we've created further division."

Signs that read "Town of Lakeshore" will need to be changed. For things like letterhead, Bain said they hope to use up what currently exists before switching to new documents.

It could take six to 12 months for everything to be finalized.