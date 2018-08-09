Single-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Lakeshore

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a telephone pole on East Ruscom River Road in Lakeshore Thursday evening.

Essex County OPP said the person died at the scene.

The road between 881 East Ruscom River Rd. and Essex County Road 42 will be closed "for the next several hours" while officers investigate, said police.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Police are identifying next-of-kin before releasing the name of the motorcyclist.

UPDATE Road Closure: East Ruscom River Rd between County Rd 42 and County Rd 2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BelleRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BelleRiver</a> - Roadway CLOSED due to a collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp —@OPP_COMM_WR

