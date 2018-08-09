Skip to Main Content
Single-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Lakeshore

A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash with a telephone pole in Lakeshore.

Essex County OPP says a section of East Ruscom River Road will be closed off for several hours

Essex County OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lakeshore Thursday evening. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A  motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a telephone pole on East Ruscom River Road in Lakeshore Thursday evening.

Essex County OPP said the person died at the scene.

The road between 881 East Ruscom River Rd. and Essex County Road 42 will be closed "for the next several hours" while officers investigate, said police. 

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Police are identifying next-of-kin before releasing the name of the motorcyclist.

