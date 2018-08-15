Motorcyclist killed in Lakeshore collision identified

Essex County OPP has identified the motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday in Lakeshore on East Ruscom River Road.

Marcel Lanoue, 55, died after the motorcycle hit a pole at about 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Essex County OPP said the Lakeshore man died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours for OPP's technical collision investigation unit to complete the investigation.

There have been two fatal motorcycle accidents in the Windsor-Essex area in less than a week. Windsor police have not yet identified the man killed Tuesday in a crash at Central Avenue and Grand Marais Road East.

