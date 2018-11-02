Lakeshore man charged for driving high behind the wheel

OPP have charged a Lakeshore man for driving high behind the wheel.

Officers received a call from a "concerned motorist" Thursday at about 10:25 a.m. on Talbot Street, just outside the Town of Essex.

The caller reported an erratic driver travelling at a high rate of speed, passing traffic and crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was located by an OPP officer who concluded the driver was exhibiting signs of "impairment by drug."

The 30-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while impaired by drug.

He will answer the charge in a Windsor court on Dec. 2.

More from CBC Windsor: