Flooding risk at Lighthouse Cove with Thames River ice jam

Lighthouse Cove may flood due to the ice jam on Thames River that has migrated to the river mouth at Lake St. Clair.

The Town of Lakeshore announced town staff are monitoring the situation in the event of a flood.

The Thames River dike has failed in multiple locations in Chatham-Kent as of Friday morning.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Town of Lakeshore says there isn't any ice movement at the dock yet, which is keeping water from moving into the lake.

Water rising at Lighthouse Cove due to ice jam

Sand and sand bags have been delivered to Haven Avenue and Lakeshore Road 301 near Gracey Side Road.

Residents can bring shovels to fill their own bags as well.

The town is advising people in the Lighthouse Cove area to move their belongings to higher ground in case of a flood and to elevate electrical components.

People are asked not to walk or drive through flood waters.