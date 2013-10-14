New contract ups prize winnings for Lakeshore horse racing

There's a new contract for horse racing in the area.

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association signed a two-year contract with Ontario Horse Racing, adding $9,000 more per race day for purses. That brings the total up to $44,000 in purse money.

"That will be for each of our 13 days of racing," said Tom Bain, mayor of Lakeshroe and a board member for LHRA. "August, September, October, every Sunday."

Bain said it's not all good news — there's no local horse person representing Lakeshore on the Ontario association board.

"It would have been nice to have a horseman from the local area," said Bain.

Last year the Lakeshore group did not sign an offered 19-year funding agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. In March 2019, the LHRA asked for an extension for negotiating its entry into the Ontario association.

"We could have used more, but we'll be able to negotiate with them," "Especially when it comes to facilities. Ours could use building up and repair work done."

The races are at Leamington Raceway from the first Sunday in August through October.