Negotiations between the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association (LHRA) and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation have broken off, according to the LHRA.

The horse racing association was trying to negotiate to have slot machines or a raceway funding agreement with the province to support harness horse racing in Leamington.

"We're very disappointed. You've got 2,000 jobs in this area that are at stake," said association member Tom Bain, who is also the mayor of Lakeshore.

There are two years left on the current agreement, which provides $35,000 in purse money per race date and $25,000 for operating expenses.

The LHRA operates 13 race dates a season at Leamington Raceway, with two remaining races scheduled for this year.

Searching for a similar agreement

Bain wants to see the same agreement that other raceways near Toronto have negotiated.

He believes the Woodbine Entertainment Group, which has been given control over the horse racing industry in Ontario, has a conflict of interest and wants to squeeze smaller tracks out of business.

LHRA member Tom Bain, left, and LHRA President Mark Williams explain why they can't get an agreement with the OLG. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

The LHRA is being offered an additional $4,000 per race date, but Bain said that won't be sustainable in the future and there's no guarantee of further increases.

He said they don't know what the other racetracks have been offered.

Push for jobs

"We need to maintain our jobs," said LHRA president Mark Williams. "We aren't trying to pit horsemen against horsemen. We just want to be treated fairly."

The LHRA argue slot machines were part of the business model at Windsor Raceway and so they should be at Leamington, because it's the only place local harness racing continues.

Bain said 1,000 people come out to races at the raceway and support local businesses in Leamington, such as restaurants.

"Government has a role to invest in key sectors of the economy," said former Canadian Auto Workers President Ken Lewenza, emphasizing that the funding should not be considered a subsidy but an investment for jobs which create taxpayers.

Asking for a promise to be kept

The LHRA is turning to Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli and Chatham-Kent-Essex MPP Rick Nicholls to put pressure on their PC Ford government to make good on promises made to support local horse racing.

Currently, no new talks are scheduled.