Fatal crash closes County Road 42 and Patillo Road

Police have closed off County Road 42 at Patillo Road after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning.

A motorcyclist died at the scene of the collision

CBC News ·
A man died after a motor vehicle collided with his motorcycle on County Road 42 Saturday morning. (Essex County OPP)

County Road 42 at Patillo Road will be closed for roughly six hours after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a motor vehicle that was turning left onto Patillo Road, police say.

Police are investigating the collision and are contacting next-of-kin.

They expect the road closure to last six hours.

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old driver of the motor vehicle.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
