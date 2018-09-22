Fatal crash closes County Road 42 and Patillo Road

County Road 42 at Patillo Road will be closed for roughly six hours after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Lakeshore Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a motor vehicle that was turning left onto Patillo Road, police say.

UPDATE Road Closure: County Rd 42 and Patillo Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tecumseh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tecumseh</a> - Intersection CLOSED due to a collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp <a href="https://t.co/TJqR1XwZO7">pic.twitter.com/TJqR1XwZO7</a> —@OPP_COMM_WR

Police are investigating the collision and are contacting next-of-kin.

They expect the road closure to last six hours.

Charges are pending against the 23-year-old driver of the motor vehicle.

More from CBC Windsor: