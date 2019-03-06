Lakeshore boy with autism gets his own sensory room thanks to donors

The Beaulieu family has meant to finish up their basement for the last two years.

Dan, the father, is a contractor and his wife has hoped to turn the basement into a place for their children, six-year-old Adrian and four-year-old Danica to play. Often after working, Beaulieu said his home is the last thing to get done. But three weeks ago Beaulieu started working on his electric with his friend, Joe Cozzetto, a project manager with Valente Contracting.

"It started off as just the basement, and then we found other problems in the house and it kind of just kept blowing up," said Beaulieu.

While Cozzetto was in the house helping out he talked to Adrian, who is autistic. He asked him to give him a fist bump and said when he did he could feel electricity run though his body. Calling it a moment that changed him, Cozzetto said that's when he decided he had to help the family. After speaking with his boss at Valente, they decided to pay for the renovations.

"It's kind of like our family has won the lottery," Beaulieu said.

The Beaulieus have moved in with family while the renovations are underway. So far the home has undergone multiple changes, including two new bathrooms, all-new plumbing, electrical brought to code, and a new water heater.

"It's been amazing. Nobody expects to get something for nothing," he said.

Adrian Beaulieu is doing one of his favourite activities, playing with trains. Soon he'll have his own sensory room. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

There's still a lot of work to be done. The basement isn't finished and is expected to take a few more weeks. When it's done there will be a sensory room for Adrian.

"[The room is] a way for [Adrian] to deal with his anxiety," said Beaulieu, calling autism a "social disorder."

The final design isn't known to the parents yet. But they know what kinds of things may be calming to their child. Beaulieu said Adrian isn't a fan of mittens and has some issues with different foods. He loves to lay on carpet and play with his trains. Beaulieu is hoping this area will be a way for Adrian to relax when he's had a difficult day.

"If he's frustrated with something that happened during the day then he can just to go his area and do this own things," said Beaulieu.

Adrian was diagnosed at two-years-old with moderate autism. The family spends a lot of money for speech therapy for their son.

The Beaulieu family found lots of problems as they started renovations. (Dan Beaulieu)

"There's never enough," Beaulieu said about the therapy. "He has constant progress and you see the improvement as he ages cognitively. He surprises me all the time."

Renovation

So far the project is estimated to be around $100,000. Cozzetto said the family deserves it. He didn't know at first how much the family spent on therapy, but after finding out it was close to a mortgage payment a month he was glad he could help.

"You take for granted when you have healthy kids that can do whatever. You take it for granted. Adrian just touched me and the whole family has," said Cozzetto.

In a few more weeks, mom and dad will each have their own space. Danica will have her playroom and Adrian will have a sensory room with a surprise. Cozzetto said all the work will be worth it when Adrian finally gets to see his new space.

"He's my Superman."