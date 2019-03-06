Back to 'business as usual': Lakeshore and facility attendants ratify deal

The town of Lakeshore and its facility attendants have reached a deal.

A tentative agreement was reached March 29 with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 636. Lakeshore council ratified the agreement Monday night.

"The town is looking forward to getting back to business as usual at the Atlas Tube Centre," said Lakeshore mayor Tom Bains.

According to IBEW Local 636, members will get a 5.6 per cent increase over three years, broken down to a 2.2 per cent increase in the first year and 1.7 per cent increases in the following two years.

The agreement includes bereavement pay, an increase to vacation pay and employee uniforms.

The facility attendants had been on strike since March 5, after beginning to bargain last fall.

They should be back to work within the week.