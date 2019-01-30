Skip to Main Content
Woman found without vital signs outside of Lakeshore home near County Road 42
Essex County OPP say a woman was found outside her home without any vital signs Monday evening.

The 63-year-old was sent to hospital where she was pronounced dead

A woman was sent to hospital after being found outside her home without vital signs. (File Photo)

Essex County OPP say a 63-year-old woman was found outside her Lakeshore home without any vital signs Monday evening at around 6 p.m.

Emergency medical services attended the home on Regina Street near County Road 42.

She was sent to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the major crime unit is investigating.

