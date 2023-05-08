Elderly woman killed in head-on crash near Puce. Other Lakeshore driver charged
Provincial police have charged a Lakeshore man, 35, who they say was driving one of two vehicles involved in a fatal weekend crash on Country Road 22, west of Puce. An elderly Lakeshore was killed in the crash.
Collision took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on County Rd. 22
He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death, and two other criminal offences.
The two-vehicle, head-on collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, east of Wallace Line, according to the OPP.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 70-year-old Lakeshore woman who suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.
Her name has not been released.
With files from Peter Duck