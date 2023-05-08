Content
Elderly woman killed in head-on crash near Puce. Other Lakeshore driver charged

Provincial police have charged a Lakeshore man, 35, who they say was driving one of two vehicles involved in a fatal weekend crash on Country Road 22, west of Puce. An elderly Lakeshore was killed in the crash.

Collision took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on County Rd. 22

The OPP says the fatal crash occurred near Puce on Country Rd. 22 on Saturday afternoon. (The Canadian Press)

Provincial police have charged a Lakeshore man, 35, who they say was driving one of two vehicles involved in a fatal weekend crash on Country Road 22, west of Puce.

He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death, and two other criminal offences.

The two-vehicle, head-on collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, east of Wallace Line, according to the OPP.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 70-year-old Lakeshore woman who suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Her name has not been released.

With files from Peter Duck

