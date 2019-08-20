Lakeshore asking truck traffic to stop using local roads for detour

A County Road 42 closure has truck traffic taking local roads to get through town instead of approved detours.

Truck traffic is restricted on local roads between Manning and West Puce Roads and between County Road 22 and County Road 34 while the County Road 42 bridge over Puce River unders a $816,000 rehabilitation project.

The Town of Lakeshore and the Ontario Provincial Police are enforcing a "zero tolerance" blitz to crack down on truckers who don't follow posted detours.

According to the town, local municipal roads are not constructed to withstand regular truck traffic. The County of Essex and the town are working together for detour sign placement.

"We want to protect Lakeshore's assets," said Albert Dionne, manager of public works for Lakeshore. "Use the County of Essex posted detours or Highway 401, otherwise you will be ticketed."