OPP ask for help identifying cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in identifying one of two cyclists injured in a crash on Tuesday.

According to police, two cyclists collided on a bicycle path on the 500 block of Ross Beach Road at 11:15 a.m.

One cyclist received minor injuries, while the other was transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The police report describes the cyclist as a white man between 65 and 75 years old. The man is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches and around 130 pounds. He has short grey hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

The cyclist was riding a dark grey Giant Defy bicycle with a grey Giro helmet, wearing a blue and white Garneau cycling jersey, black Sugoi cycling shorts and has a black clip on his cycling shoes.

Anyone who knows the identity of the cyclist is asked to contact the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPP say the elderly male cyclist was wearing hearing aids, these sunglasses, helmet and this ring. Anyone who recognizes these items is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122. (@OPP_WR/Twitter)

